Watkins' late TD run helps Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 13:14
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Anthony Watkins ran for a 44-yard touchdown with 4:28 remaining to help Tulsa beat Memphis 35-29 on Saturday night.

Bryson Powers intercepted a Seth Henigan pass with 1:17 left that sealed it for Tulsa (2-4, 1-1 American Athletic Conference).

Davis Brin threw a pair of touchdown passes for the Golden Hurricane. Shamari Brooks ran for 126 yards and two touchdowns. Watkins finished with 68 yards rushing.

Watkins burst up the middle, breaking three tackles and carrying a fourth defender across the goal line, capping a seven-play, 78-yard drive to give the Golden Hurricane a 35-21 lead.

But Memphis (3-3, 0-2) came right back with a 75-yard scoring drive. Calvin Austin III beat two defenders and was wide open at the 2 to catch a 30-yard touchdown pass from Henigan with 3:11 left. The Tigers made the 2-point conversion and then forced a three-and-out.

Lachlan Wilson's 64-yard punt made the Tigers start their final drive from their 11-yard line. Hengian converted on fourth-and-11 with a pass to Austin to get the Tigers near midfield, but he was picked off on next play.

Henigan, a true freshman, was 34-of-57 passing for 463 yards and threw two touchdown passes but two interceptions.

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

