Roberts, Air Force beat Wyoming 24-14

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 11:55
AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. (AP) — Brad Roberts had 33 carries for 140 yards and a touchdown, Haaziq Daniels threw a TD pass and Air Force beat Wyoming 24-14 on Saturday night.

Daniels finished 7-of-10 passing for 110 yards, including a 13-yard touchdown to Micah Davis that gave Air Force (5-1, 2-1 Mountain West) the lead for good at 21-14 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.

Roberts scored on a 1-yard run that capped a 15-play, 75-yard opening drive that took more than 8 minutes off the clock and the Falcons never trailed.

Sean Chambers scored on a 1-yard run with 2:39 left in the second quarter for Wyoming (4-1, 0-1) and then threw a 10-yard TD pass to Isaiah Neyor to make it 14-all just before halftime.

Dane Kinamon scored on a 2-yard run for Air Force early in the second quarter.

Updated : 2021-10-10 13:18 GMT+08:00

