Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Northwestern State comes back to beat Houston Baptist, 21-17

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 11:41
Northwestern State comes back to beat Houston Baptist, 21-17

HOUSTON (AP) — Zachary Clement bulled in from the 2-yard line midway though the fourth quarter to complete Northwestern State's 21-17 comeback win over Houston Baptist in a battle between each looking for the first win of the season on Saturday night.

Houston Baptist got a 33-yard touchdown run from Fudge Woods and a 37-yard field goal from Gino Garcia to take a 10-0 lead after one quarter.

Kaleb Fletcher threw a 19-yard touchdown pass to Robbie Williams to cut the Huskies' lead to 10-7 after one half. SirMichael Veasley capped an eight-play, 78-yard drive with an 8-yard touchdown run to start the fourth quarter and give the Demons a 14-10 lead.

Houston Baptist regained the lead on a 30-yard Orion Olivas-to-Branden Walker touchdown pass minutes later, but Clement scored the game-winner with 7:17 left to play.

Fletcher was 17 of 26 for 125 yards passing and a touchdown for Northwestern State (1-4). Clement was 7-of-9 passing for 50 yards.

Olivas completed 15 of 33 passes for 169 yards for Houston Baptist (0-5).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 13:18 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend