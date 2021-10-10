Sounders beat Whitecaps, clinch 13th straight playoff berth

Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Benezet (20) is greeted by Will Bruin (17) after Benezet scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the fir... Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Benezet (20) is greeted by Will Bruin (17) after Benezet scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal, center rear, punches away a shot during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle... Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal, center rear, punches away a shot during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski, right, moves the ball as Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Benezet (20) pursues during the first half of a... Vancouver Whitecaps defender Jake Nerwinski, right, moves the ball as Seattle Sounders forward Nicolas Benezet (20) pursues during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio leaps over Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) after a tackle attempt during the first half of an ML... Seattle Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio leaps over Vancouver Whitecaps forward Brian White (24) after a tackle attempt during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio, left, comes down from competing with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu, right, for a header durin... Seattle Sounders midfielder Josh Atencio, left, comes down from competing with Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Leonard Owusu, right, for a header during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) kicks the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, right, during the first half of an M... Seattle Sounders midfielder Kelyn Rowe (22) kicks the ball away from Vancouver Whitecaps forward Cristian Dajome, right, during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal makes a stop during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, ... Vancouver Whitecaps goalkeeper Thomas Hasal makes a stop during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against the Seattle Sounders, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Sounders defender Shane O’Neill, second from left, celebrates with forward Fredy Montero (12) and other teammates after O’Neill scored a goal ... Seattle Sounders defender Shane O’Neill, second from left, celebrates with forward Fredy Montero (12) and other teammates after O’Neill scored a goal against the Vancouver Whitecaps during the first half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

SEATTLE (AP) — Shane O’Neill scored his first goal since 2014, Will Bruin added a goal and an assist and the Seattle Sounders beat the Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Saturday night to clinch their 13th straight playoff berth.

Western Conference-leading Seattle (17-5-6) has won four games in a row.

Kelyn Rowe played a one-touch ball from the right side to the far post where O'Neill headed home a side-netter — his second career goal in MLS — to open the scoring in the fifth minute.

Nicolas Benezet took a pass from Bruin, turned and blasted a right-footer into the net in the 14th before Brian White scored in first-half stoppage time for Vancouver.

Bruin scored in the 55th minute and Léo Chú, a 21-year-old Brazilian who signed with Seattle on Aug. 5, subbed on in the 85th minute and netted his first MLS goal in the 90th to cap the scoring.

Vancouver (9-9-10) had its four-game unbeaten streak snapped.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports