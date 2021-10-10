Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Buce's late FG lifts Troy over Georgia Southern 27-24

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 10:47
Buce's late FG lifts Troy over Georgia Southern 27-24

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Brooks Buce kicked a 24-yard field goal with 1:46 remaining to lift Troy to a 27-24 victory over Georgia Southern on Saturday night.

The Trojans built a 24-3 lead early in the third quarter. Georgia Southern scored two touchdowns within two minutes midway through the third, and a pair of Alex Raynor field goals in the fourth tied the game 24-24 with 6:08 left.

Georgia Southern made it to near midfield on its final drive, but Justin Tomlin threw his third interception with 32 seconds left.

Gunnar Watson threw two touchdown passes and was 24-of-36 passing for 270 yards for Troy (3-3, 1-1 Sun Belt Conference). Jamontez Woods ran for 98 yards and a touchdown.

Tomlin completed 15 of 22 passes for 210 yards for the Eagles. Logan Wright scored on a 1-yard run and Khaleb Hood broke loose for a 23-yard touchdown.

The Trojans, who held South Carolina to just 102 yards rushing, kept Georgia Southern (2-4, 1-2) to 82 yards on the ground on 38 carries.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 12:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend