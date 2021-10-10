Przybylko, Aaronson score, Union beats FC Cincinnati 2-1

FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo, right, and Philadelphia Union defender Stuart Findlay watch the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Sat... FC Cincinnati forward Yuya Kubo, right, and Philadelphia Union defender Stuart Findlay watch the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach gestures after clearing the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati o... Philadelphia Union midfielder Leon Flach gestures after clearing the ball during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Fans march into TQL Stadium prior to an MLS soccer match between the Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP ... Fans march into TQL Stadium prior to an MLS soccer match between the Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes (5) heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 9, 202... Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes (5) heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko (23) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, S... Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko (23) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9).

Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute.

Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row.

Philadelphia is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

___

