Przybylko, Aaronson score in Union's 2-1 win over Cincinnati

Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko (23) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cinci... Philadelphia Union forward Kacper Przybylko (23) celebrates after scoring a goal during the first half of the team's MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati on Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes (5) heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 9, 202... Philadelphia Union defender Jakob Glesnes (5) heads the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Cincinnati, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kacper Przybylko and 18-year-old Paxten Aaronson scored to help the Philadelphia Union beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 on Saturday night.

Matt Freese tied his career with five saves for the Union (12-7-9).

Przybylko blasted a rising shot from the center of the area to give Philadelphia a 1-0 lead in first-half stoppage time. Aaronson headed home an entry by 20-year-old Nathan Harriel to cap the scoring in the 56th minute.

Cincinnati (4-16-8) was eliminated from playoff contention. It has lost six in a row.

Philadelphia is unbeaten, with four wins, in its last five games.

RED BULLS 1, INTER MIAMI 0

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — Patryk Klimala scored in the 25th minute and New York beat Inter Miami to run its unbeaten streak to six.

Andrew Gutman intercepted a pass deep and had a perfect feed to Klimala alone in the box to help the Red Bulls (10-11-7) remain in the playoff race.

Carlos Coronel made one save for his 10th shutout.

Miami (9-14-5) has lost five in a row.