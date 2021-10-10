Alexa
UCF rides Richards to late score in win over E. Carolina

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 10:27
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Mark-Antony Richards' 1-yard touchdown smash with 23 seconds left to play helped carry Central Florida to a 20-16 win over East Carolina on Saturday.

Richards' score ended an 11-play, 64-yard drive that lasted just a little more than three minutes.

Johnny Richardson paced UCF (3-2, 1-1 American Athletic Conference) on the ground with 104 yards on 16 carries and a touchdown. Mikey Keene threw for 194 yards for the Knights.

Holton Ahlers threw for 208 yards, a touchdown and an interception for the Pirates (3-3, 1-1).

With its sixth-straight win over the Pirates, UCF leads the cumulative series 11-10.

Updated : 2021-10-10 11:49 GMT+08:00

