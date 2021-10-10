Google homepage shows Taiwan Bear for Double Ten National Day

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Web users in Taiwan who land on Google’s homepage today will be greeted by a Taiwan Bear.

The graphic shows the top half of the bear’s body protruding out of leafy green underbrush. A smile is visible on the cartoon bear’s face.

The search engine’s graphic of a Taiwan Bear is to celebrate Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day, which is held on Oct. 10.

If users type in keywords about Taiwan’s national day, such as “double ten“ or “Taiwan day,” blue and red fireworks shoot across the page displaying the results, eventually forming a Taiwan flag.



(Google screenshot)