Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Johnson's 2 TDs helps MVSU beat Bethune-Cookman 20-14

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 09:01
Johnson's 2 TDs helps MVSU beat Bethune-Cookman 20-14

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Caleb Johnson ran for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to push Mississippi Valley State past winless Bethune-Cookman 20-14 on Saturday.

The Delta Devils (2-3, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference) snapped a four-game losing streak to Bethune-Cookman (0-6, 0-2).

Johnson bulled in from the 1 to cap a 14-play, 80-yard drive to start the fourth quarter. The Delta Devils' Andrew Bloodsaw picked off a Devin Black pass, and on the next play Johnson ran for a 14-yard touchdown with 9:14 remaining.

Johnson finished with 96 yards on 22 caries. Jalani Eason had 81 yards rushing and 137 yards passing that included a 22-yard touchdown pass to Datavious Porter in the first quarter.

Black was 18-of-30 passing for 307 yards, and he threw two touchdown passes in the first half for the Wildcats.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 11:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend