Taiwan's Double Ten celebrations kick off with fireworks and huge flags

A rhythmic gymnastics performance to celebrate National Day in front of Presidential Office Building on Sunday in Taipei. A rhythmic gymnastics performance to celebrate National Day in front of Presidential Office Building on Sunday in Taipei. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan celebrates its 110th National Day on Sunday (Oct. 10) with festive activities that include flag raising ceremonies held at sunrise around the nation and a grand parade in front of the Presidential Office in Taipei.

Taking place during the morning, the parade will feature a series of performances by a military honor guard and marching band, as well as street dancers, gymnasts and taekwondo athletes.

The formal ceremony begins at 10 a.m. with the National Taiwan Hakka Children's Choir singing the national anthem. The young choir will be joined by the Deputy Director-General of the Centers for Disease Control Lo Yi-chun (羅一鈞), Tokyo Olympics bronze medalist Lo Chia-ling (羅嘉翎), two nurses, a policeman, and a firefighter.

At the same time, two CH-47 Chinook helicopters will carry an 18-meter wide and 12-meter long Taiwan flag — the largest ever used at the event — to fly over the Presidential Office building. In addition, a performance by the National Taiwan Symphony Orchestra will start at 8:55 a.m., at the Taipei 101 skyscraper.

Meanwhile, the city government of Kaohsiung, located in Taiwan’s south, will ignite a harbor-side fireworks display, shooting off the largest number of 12-inch, 16-inch, and larger aerial shells in the country’s history, with over 100 in total.