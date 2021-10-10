Colorado St rides Camper's 6 FGs to win over San Jose State

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Cayden Camper kicked six field goals — three in each half — and Colorado State opened Mountain West Conference play with a 32-14 victory over San Jose State on Saturday.

Colorado State (2-3, 1-0) grabbed the lead on their opening drive when Jaylen Thomas scored on a 1-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive. Camper made it 10-0 with 28 seconds left in the first quarter on a 28-yard field goal. Camper sandwiched short field goals around a Spartans' TD — Nick Nash connected with Derrick Deese Jr. for the 18-yard score — and the Rams led 16-7 at halftime.

Todd Centeio hooked up with Ty McCullouch for a 60-yard scoring strike on the Rams' first possession of the third quarter to push their lead to 23-7. Camper kicked a 53-yard field goal to make it 26-7 and connected from 38 and 24 yards out in the final quarter to cap the scoring.

Centeio completed 19 of 23 passes for 232 yards for Colorado State. A'Jon Vivens rushed for 114 yards on 31 carries.

Nash was 11-of-22 passing for 154 yards and two TDs with one interception for San Jose State (3-3, 1-1). The Spartans managed just 267 yards of offense, while yielding 449.

