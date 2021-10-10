Alexa
Ferguson's 2 TD passes helps Towson beat Stony Brook 21-14

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 08:07
TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Chris Ferguson threw a pair of touchdown passes and Towson held off Stony Brook for a 21-14 victory on Saturday.

The Tigers (2-3, 1-1 Colonial Athletic Conference) were about to pull away when Ferguson completed a 7-yard pass to Jason Epps, but Epps fumbled the ball just before crossing the goal line, turning the ball over to Stony Brook (1-5, 0-3). The Seawolves' Ty Son Lawton then broke loose on a 41-yard touchdown run on the ensuing series that capped the scoring with 7:32 to play.

Stony Brook made it to the Towson 22 on its final drive, but Sam Gyeni sacked Tyquell Fields on fourth-and-1 with eight seconds left.

Ferguson completed 22 of 31 passes for 177 yards, and he threw a 7-yard touchdown pass each to Darian Street and Jabari Allen. Devin Matthews had a 2-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

Lawton finished with 119 yards rushing on 19 carries. Fields was 20-of-30 passing for 220 yards.

Updated : 2021-10-10 09:40 GMT+08:00

