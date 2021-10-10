Cash 100-yd pick-six lifts UAB past Florida Atlantic, 31-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third and Grayson Cash returned an interception 100 yards for a score to lead Alabama-Birmingham past Florida Atlantic, 31-14 in a Conference USA battle on Saturday.

Hopkins threw touchdown passes top Samario Rudolph and Trea Shropshire two minutes apart in the first quarter to earn UAB a 14-0 lead, but N'Kosi Perry scored from the 1 and tossed two yards to LaJohntay Wester to bring the Owls back in the second quarter.

Matt Quinn connected on a 48-yard field goal and Cash picked off a Perry pass in the final minute for the pick-six and a 24-14 UAB lead at intermission. Hopkins scored from the 5 for the only score of the second half.

Hopkins was 13 of 24 for 173 yards and carried seven times for 32 to lead UAB (4-2, 2-0).

Perry was 16 of 25 for 193 yards and a touchdown for Florida Atlantic (3-3, 1-1), but threw three interceptions.

___

