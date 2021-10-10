Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cash 100-yd pick-six lifts UAB past Florida Atlantic, 31-14

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 08:03
Cash 100-yd pick-six lifts UAB past Florida Atlantic, 31-14

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Dylan Hopkins threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran for a third and Grayson Cash returned an interception 100 yards for a score to lead Alabama-Birmingham past Florida Atlantic, 31-14 in a Conference USA battle on Saturday.

Hopkins threw touchdown passes top Samario Rudolph and Trea Shropshire two minutes apart in the first quarter to earn UAB a 14-0 lead, but N'Kosi Perry scored from the 1 and tossed two yards to LaJohntay Wester to bring the Owls back in the second quarter.

Matt Quinn connected on a 48-yard field goal and Cash picked off a Perry pass in the final minute for the pick-six and a 24-14 UAB lead at intermission. Hopkins scored from the 5 for the only score of the second half.

Hopkins was 13 of 24 for 173 yards and carried seven times for 32 to lead UAB (4-2, 2-0).

Perry was 16 of 25 for 193 yards and a touchdown for Florida Atlantic (3-3, 1-1), but threw three interceptions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 09:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring
CCP’s saber-rattling and ADIZ incursions are backfiring