Taiwan's public workers set for possible 3% pay rise in 2022

Long overdue and record pay rise mooted for Taiwan's military, civil, and teaching personnel

By Sophia Yang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/10 08:49
Minister Without Portfolio and Executive Yuan Spokesperson Lo Bing-cheng.

Minister Without Portfolio and Executive Yuan Spokesperson Lo Bing-cheng. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Just days after Taiwan labor department's announcement of a decision to raise the country's monthly and minimum wages by 5% in 2022, a cabinet official said a 3% wage hike, or higher, for public workers is possible in 2022.

The proposed raise marks a 25-year record, with military, civil, and teaching personnel to benefit from the plan. The biggest hike was in 1996, of 5%.

A cabinet official told CNA that Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) supports the plan, citing vibrant economic growth and recognition of the groups' contributions during the pandemic over the past two years. At a public event on Saturday (Oct. 9), Su suggested the government would and should consider a similar plan for public workers.

Minister Without Portfolio Lo Bing-cheng (羅秉成), who also serves as Executive Yuan spokesperson, confirmed the plan later on Saturday, saying the final rounds of discussions are underway and the percentage of the increase will soon be confirmed by Su.

Government employees, teachers, and military personnel have only had four pay raises since 2000, with increases of just 3% each time. The last raise was 2018 and was frozen in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

minimum wage
pay hike
Lo Bing-cheng (羅秉成)
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌)
Executive Yuan
Government employees
teachers
and military personnel

Updated : 2021-10-10 09:39 GMT+08:00

