Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

St. Francis (PA) runs away from Long Island in 55-10 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 07:25
St. Francis (PA) runs away from Long Island in 55-10 win

LORETTO, Pa. (AP) — Justin Sliwoski threw for three touchdowns and St. Francis (PA) used a 20-point second quarter to go on and beat Long Island 55-10 on Saturday.

Alex Schmoke started the second with a 23-yard field goal and ended it with a 35 yarder as time expired. In between, Marques DeShields smashed in from 1-yard and Kahtero Summers caught 1-yard pass from Silwoski for a 27-3 lead at the break.

Josh McGrigg started the second half with a 94-yard kickoff return and DeShields caught a 25-yard scoring pass from Silwoski near the end of the third and St. Francis (3-3, 2-0 Northeast Conference) led 41-3.

Shemar Paul scored on a 6-yard run for Long Island's (0-4, 0-1) lone touchdown.

Since moving to the Division I level in 2019 the Sharks are 2-16.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 08:47 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day