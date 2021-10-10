Camp's 2 TDs carry South Dakota past North Dakota, 20-13

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP) — Carson Camp threw two touchdown passes and Mason Lorber added two field goals, including a 54-yarder in the fourth quarter, as South Dakota held off North Dakota 20-13 in a Missouri Valley Conference showdown Saturday afternoon.

Camp fired seven yards to Caleb Vander Esch and Lorber converted from 37-yards out in the first quarter to put the Coyotes up 10-0.

North Dakota's Tommy Schuster tossed a 14-yard scoring pass to Brock Boltmann to make it 10-7 after one quarter and neither team scored again in the first half.

Camp hit Wesley Eliodor from 24-yards out to make it 17-7, but Brady Stevens kicked a 41-yard field goal to get the Fighting Hawks back within 17-10. Lorder pushed the lead back to 10 points with his 54-yard field goal and Stevens hit from 25-yards out with 5:52 left to set the final margin.

Camp completed 16 of 23 passes for 179 yards for South Dakota (4-2, 2-1). Travis Theis carried 23 times for 138 yards.

Schuster was 24-of-37 passing for 208 yards, but the Hawks (2-3, 0-2) were held to just 50 yards on the ground.

