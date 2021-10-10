Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Alabama State rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 35-15

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 07:18
Alabama State rolls past Arkansas-Pine Bluff, 35-15

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Myles Crawley threw four touchdown passes and Alabama State rolled to a 35-15 Southwestern Athletic Conference win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Saturday.

Crawley found Jeremiah Hixon from 18 yards out in the first quarter and again from 51 yards out in the second to make it 14-0. He added a 43-yard strike to Ezra Gray in the third quarter and a 23-yard pass to E'Shawn Mayes in the fourth to put the Hornets up 28-3.

Keenan Isaac returned an Arkansas-Pine Bluff kickoff 37 yards for the game's final score.

Crawley finished 20 of 28 for 292 yards and was picked off once to lead Alabama State (3-2, 2-1). Hixon caught six passes for 112 yards.

Xzavier Vaughn threw a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown passes for the Golden Lions, who have now dropped four straight, three in conference, after a season-opening win over Division-II Lane College.

Updated : 2021-10-10 08:46 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day