Barriere, Merritt lead E. Washington to rout of N. Colorado

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 06:55
GREELEY, Colo. (AP) — Eric Barriere threw for three touchdowns, Dennis Merritt ran for three and Eastern Washington, the fourth-ranked FCS team, rolled to a 63-17 win over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Merritt had touchdown runs of 1, 5 and 1 yards and Calin Criner contributed a 30-yard interception return as the Eagles (6-0, 3-0 Big Sky Conference) raced to a 43-10 halftime lead.

Barriere was 32-of-41 passing for 347 yards, pushing him over 11,000 for his career with his 25th 300-yard game. He found Dylan Ingram for 4 yards on the game's opening drive, hit Blake Gobel for 19 yards early in the second and Andrew Boston for 38 yards late in the third.

Quarterback Dylan McCaffrey ran for two touchdowns for the Bears (2-4, 1-2), who have lost 13 straight to the Eagles, who cracked 60 points for the third time this season and are 6-0 for the first time since 1967.

Updated : 2021-10-10 08:09 GMT+08:00

