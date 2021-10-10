Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Delaware St. cruises in blowout win over Va. Lynchburg

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 06:29
Delaware St. cruises in blowout win over Va. Lynchburg

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Michael Chris-Ike and Sy’Veon Wilkerson each topped the century mark in rushing yards and scored two touchdowns apiece and Delaware State beat NCCAA-member Virginia Lynchburg 56-6 on Saturday.

Chris-Ike ran for 102 yards and Wilkerson 101. The Hornets (3-3) scored 42 points in the second quarter following a scoreless first.

Jared Lewis threw a pair of scores; one to Bizzett Woodley and the other to Trey Gross.

Darrius Sample threw a 59-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Gray for the Dragons.

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 08:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day