Grant runs for 268 yards in Sacred Heart win over Merrimack

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 06:05
FAIRFIELD, Conn. (AP) — Marquez McCray threw for two touchdowns and sophomore Malik Grant ran for a career-high 268 yards and Sacred Heart beat Merrimack 20-10 on Saturday.

McCray threw a 13-yard score to Kenneth Womack for a 7-0 lead early in the first quarter, and later, an 8-yard touchdown toss to Naseim Brantley for a 17-3 advantage.

The Pioneers (3-3, 1-1 Northeast Conference) outgained Merrimack 418-204 in total yardage with 334 coming on the ground. Grant averaged nearly 10 yards per carry as he toted it 27 times.

Westin Elliott threw for 176 yards and a touchdown for Merrimack (3-2, 0-2). Merrimack ran the ball 30 times for 15 yards.

Updated : 2021-10-10 08:07 GMT+08:00

