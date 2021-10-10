Alexa
Craig Anderson makes 18 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 3-1

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/10 05:47
Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) collides with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) during the first period of a NHL preseason ga...
Buffalo Sabres right wing Rasmus Asplund (74) goes after a deflected shot during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Win...
Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) stops a shot during the second period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings in Buffalo,...

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) collides with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) during the first period of a NHL preseason ga...

Buffalo Sabres right wing Rasmus Asplund (74) goes after a deflected shot during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Win...

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) stops a shot during the second period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings in Buffalo,...

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 18 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday in exhibition play.

JJ Peterka, Zemgus Girgensons, and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres. They finished the exhibition season 2-3-1.

Sam Gagner scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings were 4-4-0 in the preseason.

