Craig Anderson makes 18 saves, Sabres beat Red Wings 3-1

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) stops a shot during the second period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings in Buffalo,... Buffalo Sabres goaltender Craig Anderson (41) stops a shot during the second period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Buffalo Sabres right wing Rasmus Asplund (74) goes after a deflected shot during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Win... Buffalo Sabres right wing Rasmus Asplund (74) goes after a deflected shot during the third period of an NHL preseason game against the Detroit Red Wings in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) collides with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) during the first period of a NHL preseason ga... Detroit Red Wings defenseman Danny DeKeyser (65) collides with Buffalo Sabres defenseman Robert Hagg (8) during the first period of a NHL preseason game in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Craig Anderson made 18 saves to help the Buffalo Sabres beat the Detroit Red Wings 3-1 on Saturday in exhibition play.

JJ Peterka, Zemgus Girgensons, and Vinnie Hinostroza scored for the Sabres. They finished the exhibition season 2-3-1.

Sam Gagner scored for Detroit and Alex Nedeljkovic made 35 saves. The Red Wings were 4-4-0 in the preseason.

