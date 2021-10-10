Alexa
Denmark surges on in WCup qualifying; Scotland edges Israel

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 05:04
Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen celebrates after scoring his side's first goal during the World Cup 2022, group F qualifying soccer match between Moldova...
Scotland's Scott McTominay waves to the crowd as his team celebrate after defeating Israel in their World Cup 2022 group F qualifying soccer match bet...
Scotland's Scott McTominay is mobbed by teammates after scoring his sides 3rd goal of the game during the World Cup 2022 group F qualifying soccer mat...
Scotland's Nathan Patterson, left vies for the ball with Israel's Ofri Arad during the World Cup 2022 group F qualifying soccer match between Scotland...
Israel's Eran Zahavi shoots and scores his sides opening goal from a free kick during the World Cup 2022 group F qualifying soccer match between Scotl...
Israel's Eran Zahavi celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the World Cup 2022 group F qualifying soccer match between Scotland and Israel at Ha...
Scotland's Lyndon Dykes (9), takes a penalty but Israel's goalkeeper Ofir Marciano, second left, saves it during the World Cup 2022 group F qualifying...
Scotland's John McGinn, centre celebrates after scoring his sides 1st goal of the game during the World Cup 2022 group F qualifying soccer match betwe...
Denmark's Andreas Skov Olsen, not seen, scores his side's first goal during the World Cup 2022, group F qualifying soccer match between Moldova and De...

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Denmark marched on in its perfect World Cup qualifying campaign and Scotland found a stoppage-time winning goal against Israel to tighten its grip on second place in Europe Group F on Saturday.

Denmark’s 4-0 win at Moldova made it seven straight wins, still no goals conceded, and a seven-point lead over Scotland with three rounds of games left.

Captain Simon Kjær’s goal from the penalty spot was one of four in a 21-minute spell before halftime for the Danes. Their total of 26 is best in the 55-nation European qualifying program.

One of the most impressive qualifying series in world soccer can be rewarded on Tuesday with one of the first tickets to the 32-team finals tournament in Qatar.

Denmark next hosts Austria, which won at the Faeroe Islands 2-0 but stayed in fourth place.

Scotland put its fans through an emotional evening against Israel before Scott McTominay scored late to secure a 3-2 win at a sold-out Hampden Park.

The Manchester United defender used his stomach to bundle the ball over the goal-line when he was unmarked at the far post after a corner.

Scotland was trailing 2-1 in the first half when a penalty kick by Lyndon Dykes was saved. When Dykes did score to level the game early in the second half, it was first ruled out for a foul and then given only after a lengthy video review.

Scotland was four points clear of Israel and well set to finish runner-up and go to the 12-team playoffs in March. The Scots next play at the Faeroe Islands on Tuesday when Israel hosts Moldova.

Though Austria is unlikely to finish runner-up in Group F, it can get one of the two playoffs places awarded to teams based on standings in the Nations League groups last year.

