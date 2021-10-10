Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Princeton rallies to edge Monmouth 31-28 with late FG

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 04:48
Princeton rallies to edge Monmouth 31-28 with late FG

WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — Jeffrey Sexton kicked a 35-yard field goal into the wind with 10 seconds left and Princeton defeated its instate rival Monmouth 31-28 on Saturday.

The Tigers trailed 21-6 midway through the third quarter before rallying for a 28-21 lead, only to have Anthony Budd's 22-yard interception return tie the game with 2:53 to go.

Princeton started on its 25 and converted twice on fourth down before Sexton's kick.

Collin Eaddy converted one of the fourth downs and also had three short scoring runs in the second half. Sexton also had field goals of 21- and 46-yards in the first half.

Cole Smith was 27 of 41 for Princeton (4-0) for 282 yards with a two-point conversion pass to tie the game and an 18-yard strike on fourth-and-6 from the Monmouth 39.

Tony Muskett, 25-of-34 for 181 yards, threw a pair of first-half touchdowns for the Hawks (3-3).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 06:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day