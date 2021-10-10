Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Harvard continues perfect start downing Cornell 24-10

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 04:48
Harvard continues perfect start downing Cornell 24-10

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — Aaron Shampklin ran for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns and Harvard beat Cornell 24-10 on Saturday.

After SK Howard ran for a 24-yard score to give Cornell a 7-3 lead with 4:30 left in the first quarter, Shampklin crashed in from a yard out to end a 10-play, 75-yard drive that took nearly five minutes to start the second half.

After Cornell's Scott Lees 33-yard field goal tied it at 10-all with 5:27 before the end of the third, on Harvard's (4-0, 2-0 Ivy League) next play from scrimmage, Charlie Dean threw a 75-yard score to B.J. Watson.

Shampklin sealed it with a 35-yard scoring run with 1:47 left to play.

Richie Kenney threw for 196 yards for Cornell (0-4, 0-2).

__

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 06:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day