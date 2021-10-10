Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Cheek, Elon hold off Maine rally for 33-23 win

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 04:28
Cheek, Elon hold off Maine rally for 33-23 win

ORONO, Maine (AP) — Davis Cheek passed for three touchdowns and ran for a fourth to lead Elon's 33-23 victory over Maine on Saturday.

After Cheek's 1-yard touchdown run gave Elon (3-3, 2-1 Colonial) a 26-10 lead in the third quarter, Maine's Trevin Ewing returned the ensuing kickoff 96-yards for a touchdown. The Black Bears (1-4, 0-3) drew even closer, 26-23, when Zavier Scott scored on an 8-yard run later in the third.

McKinley Witherspoon's 2-yard TD run put the Phoenix back up by 10 early in the fourth quarter.

Cheek completed 29 of 37 passes for 332 yards. His touchdown passes were 9 yards to Donovan Williams, 30 yards to Jaylan Thomas and 39 yards to Bryson Daughtry, all in the first half when Elon built a 19-10 lead.

Derek Robertson went 19 of 32 for 283 and a touchdown for the Black Bears. Andre Miller caught eight passes for 176 yards.

There were no turnovers in the game.

—-

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.

Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Updated : 2021-10-10 06:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day