Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Pirates dismiss 3B coach Joey Cora after 5 seasons

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 04:47
Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo, right, stands on third, talking with coach Joey Cora, left, after hitting an RBI double and advancing on an error ...
Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds stands on third next to coach Joey Cora, second from left, after hitting an RBI triple off Cincinnati Reds starting...

Pittsburgh Pirates' Yoshi Tsutsugo, right, stands on third, talking with coach Joey Cora, left, after hitting an RBI double and advancing on an error ...

Pittsburgh Pirates' Bryan Reynolds stands on third next to coach Joey Cora, second from left, after hitting an RBI triple off Cincinnati Reds starting...

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates have dismissed third base coach Joey Cora after five seasons at the post.

The Pirates announced the move Saturday, less than a week after they finished 61-101 and last in the NL Central.

“We would like to thank Joey for his passion for the job and his commitment in continuously helping our players grow as big leaguers,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said. “Even though this was a difficult decision, we wanted to make it now out of respect for Joey so that it allows him to immediately be able to pursue other opportunities."

The 56-year-old Cora, the older brother of Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, was often criticized by Pittsburgh fans for aggressively waving runners home. The Pirates ranked among the major league leaders in outs made at the plate.

Cora, a second baseman for most of his 11 years in the big leagues, also worked with Pittsburgh infielders. The Pirates made just 70 errors this season, fewest in the majors.

“Joey Cora is a great baseball man whose love for the game and passion for the job was obvious every day that he represented the Pittsburgh Pirates,” manager Derek Shelton said. “I want to thank him for his commitment to the organization along with all the time and dedication that he gave to our players.”

Cora previously was a bench coach for the Chicago White Sox and Miami.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/tag/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Updated : 2021-10-10 06:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day