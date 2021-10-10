White Sox to start Cease vs Astros, aim to avoid ALDS sweep

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., watches his team during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in ... Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., watches his team during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox host the Astros in Game 3 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

A stadium worker cleans the seating area during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chi... A stadium worker cleans the seating area during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox host the Astros in Game 3 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Houston Astros' Alex Bregman talks to media members during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chica... Houston Astros' Alex Bregman talks to media members during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox host the Astros in Game 3 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz watches during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago... Houston Astros' Aledmys Diaz watches during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox host the Astros in Game 3 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Houston Astros' Garrett Stubbs warms up during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chic... Houston Astros' Garrett Stubbs warms up during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox host the Astros in Game 3 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., talks to media members during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 202... Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker Jr., talks to media members during baseball practice for the National League Division Series, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, in Chicago. The Chicago White Sox host the Astros in Game 3 on Sunday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease winds up to throw to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Te... Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease winds up to throw to a Texas Rangers batter during the first inning of a baseball game in Arlington, Texas, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox will start Dylan Cease in Game 3 of their AL Division Series against the Houston Astros on Sunday, hoping he can help the AL Central champions avoid a sweep.

Manager Tony La Russa confirmed Saturday the 25-year-old right-hander will get the ball when the series shifts to Chicago. Cease tied Carlos Rodón for the team lead in wins while going 13-7 with a 3.91 ERA in 32 starts.

La Russa also said Rodón might pitch a potential Game 4 on Monday after being limited down the regular-season stretch because of shoulder soreness and fatigue. The left-hander has a history of arm and shoulder injuries and threw just 28 innings over the final two months of the regular season. But he also played a big role as the White Sox ran away with the AL Central title at 93-69.

Rodón set a career high for wins in going 13-5 with a 2.37 ERA and made his first All-Star team. His 24 starts and 132 2/3 innings are the most for him since 2016, well beyond his totals in the previous two years combined.

AL West champion Houston has outscored Chicago 15-5 through the first two games. Rookie of the Year candidate Luis Garcia will try to close out the series for the Astros.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports