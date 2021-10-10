BNP Paribas Open Results

Saturday
At Indian Wells Tennis Garden
Indian Wells, Calif.
Purse: $8,359,455
Surface: Hardcourt outdoor
INDIAN WELLS, CALIF. (AP) _ Results Saturday from BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells Tennis Garden (seedings in parentheses):
Men's Singles
Round of 64
Reilly Opelka (16), United States, def. Taro Daniel, Japan, 7-5, 6-3.
Hubert Hurkacz (8), Poland, def. Alexei Popyrin, Australia, 6-1, 7-5.
Men's Doubles
Round of 32
Fabio Fognini and Lorenzo Sonego, Italy, def. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (3), Argentina, 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.