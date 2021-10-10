Alexa
St Helens spoil Catalans hopes for Super League hat trick

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 03:55
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — France-based Catalans Dragons' bid to become the first overseas team to win the English Super League came up just short when they lost to St. Helens 12-10 in the grand final on Saturday.

St. Helens became only the second team to win a third straight grand final since the English rugby league championship became the Super League in 1996.

St. Helens center Kevin Naiqama, the Fiji captain returning to Australia after three years in Super League, delivered the perfect leaving gift with a try in each half at Old Trafford.

Trailing 6-4 at halftime, Catalans regained the lead with its only try through second-rower Mike McMeeken from Josh Drinkwater's lofted kick while Saints were down to 12 men. James Maloney, the oldest player to score in a grand final at 35, converted for 10-6.

But the clincher by Naiqama from a Jonny Lomax grubber kick came 15 minutes from fulltime, converted by Lachlan Coote, another playing his last match for Saints.

Kristian Woolf's side completed the league and cup double for the second time.

