Marist starts fast, rolls to 34-3 victory over Stetson

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 03:19
POUGHKEEPSIE, N.Y. (AP) — Austin Day passed for 276 yards and two touchdowns and Kyle Coffindaffer had a 31-yard interception return score as Marist breezed to a 34-3 victory over Stetson in Pioneer Football League action on Saturday.

The Red Foxes (2-2, 2-0) were leading 10-0 — on a 29-yard field goal by Luke Paladino and a 1-yard TD run by Hunter Cobb — in the first quarter when Coffindaffer picked off John Seter and returned it for a TD and a 17-0 lead with 45 seconds left. Day connected with Dwayne Menders for a 13-yard TD and a 24-0 lead midway through the second quarter. Menders finished with 10 receptions for 142 yards, including seven catches for 116 yards in the first half.

Day and Brandon Lysick connected for a 6-yard TD in the third quarter and Paladino added a 41-yard field goal in the final quarter to cap the scoring for Marist. Day completed 22 of 31 passes.

Cameron Gillis had a 27-yard field goal in the second quarter for the Hatters (2-3, 0-2). Jordan Younge-Humphrey rushed for 93 yards on 14-3 carries.

