Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Veterinarian gets 21 years for dog sexual abuse, child porn

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 03:00
Veterinarian gets 21 years for dog sexual abuse, child porn

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida veterinarian has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for sexually abusing dogs, posting bestiality videos online and collecting child pornography.

Court documents show Prentiss K. Madden, whose practice was in Aventura, Florida, was sent to prison Friday by U.S. District Judge Jose Martinez in Miami.

Prosecutors say Madden, 40, produced videos of himself having sex with dogs and shared them in online chats. They say he also received numerous images of child pornography, stored them on his cellphone and chatted about them online.

Madden pleaded guilty in July to child pornography, animal crush and animal torture charges, which include bestiality.

His attorneys sought a lighter sentence, in part based on Madden's claims that he suffered mental problems due to abuse by his parents and a family friend as a child.

Once he is released, Madden will remain on probation for 25 years and must register with Florida as a sex offender.

Updated : 2021-10-10 05:10 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day