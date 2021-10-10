Alexa
Packers place cornerback Jaire Alexander on injured reserve

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 02:46
Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander (23) intercepts a pass intended for San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle, middle, during the first...

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have placed Jaire Alexander on injured reserve, sidelining the cornerback for at least the next three games.

The Packers announced the move Saturday.

Alexander hurt a shoulder Sunday in a 27-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. Packers coach Matt LaFleur said Friday he was hopeful that Alexander will avoid surgery and could “be back with us in a matter of weeks.”

The injury leaves the Packers (3-1) without their best cornerback. Alexander made the Pro Bowl and earned second-team honors in All-Pro balloting last season.

In other moves, the Packers activated defensive lineman Tyler Lancaster from the reserve/COVID-19 list and elevated guard Ben Braden and wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown from the practice squad to their active roster for Sunday’s game at Cincinnati (3-1).

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-10-10 04:18 GMT+08:00

