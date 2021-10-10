Bills ink CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24), bottom, and Buffalo B... Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24), bottom, and Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2024.

The team announced the deal on Saturday. It's worth $24 million, including about $14 million guaranteed for the fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018.

The 25-year-old Johnson has played a valuable role as Buffalo’s nickel cornerback alongside starters Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace. He had a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended against Miami in Week 2, becoming the fifth Bills player since 1999 to accomplish the feat.

In 42 regular-season games, Johnson has 201 tackles, nine of them behind the line of scrimmage, 20 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

