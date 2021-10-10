Alexa
Bills ink CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 02:53
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jakeem Grant (19) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Buffalo Bills cornerback Taron Johnson (24), bottom, and Buffalo B...

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have signed cornerback Taron Johnson to a three-year contract extension that runs through 2024.

The team announced the deal on Saturday. It's worth $24 million, including about $14 million guaranteed for the fourth-round pick out of Weber State in 2018.

The 25-year-old Johnson has played a valuable role as Buffalo’s nickel cornerback alongside starters Tre’Davious White and Levi Wallace. He had a sack, a forced fumble and two passes defended against Miami in Week 2, becoming the fifth Bills player since 1999 to accomplish the feat.

In 42 regular-season games, Johnson has 201 tackles, nine of them behind the line of scrimmage, 20 passes defended, four forced fumbles, and two interceptions.

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

