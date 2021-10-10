Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

Man pulled alive from rubble of collapsed Georgian building

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 01:36
Man pulled alive from rubble of collapsed Georgian building

MOSCOW (AP) — Rescue workers combing through the rubble of an apartment building in the Georgian city of Batumi have pulled out a man still alive more than a full day after it collapsed.

Nine people are known to have died when a section of the five-story building collapsed Friday in the country’s second-largest city.

The owner of a ground-floor apartment and two workers have been detained on suspicion that work in that apartment damaged a building wall and caused the collapse.

The 37-year-old man extracted from the rubble on Saturday was reported to be seriously injured and placed on a respirator in the hospital.

Updated : 2021-10-10 03:36 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
Taiwan shuts down Beijing's dreams of unification following Xi Jinping speech
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day