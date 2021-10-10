Alexa
Taurasi makes it back in time for birth of daughter

By Associated Press
2021/10/10 01:28
Phoenix Mercury guard Diana Taurasi (3) celebrates with teammates after the Mercury defeated the Las Vegas Aces 87-84 in Game 5 of a WNBA basketball p...

PHOENIX (AP) — Diana Taurasi made it back home in time to see her wife Penny Taylor give birth to a baby girl — the couple's second child.

Taurasi flew back to Phoenix from Las Vegas immediately after helping the Mercury beat the Aces in Game 5 of their semifinal series. She had 14 of her 24 points in the fourth quarter of the 87-84 win on Friday night.

The league's all-time leading scorer playfully said in a postgame interview to Taylor to “hold it in babe”.

Taurasi had a plane waiting for her for the short flight and then took a car straight to the hospital to see the birth. Taylor gave birth at 4:24 a.m. local time.

Updated : 2021-10-10 03:35 GMT+08:00

