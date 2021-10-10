Taiwan president's National Day speech: 'No reckless behavior, no compromise on sovereignty'

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) will reiterate her administration's determination to boost Taiwan's self-defense forces and maintain regional peace, in her National Day address on Sunday (Oct. 10).

The Double Ten National Day parade was set to feature a huge national flag being flown by the country's most advanced aircraft over the Presidential Office. The president's speech is always closely watched by international media outlets and will be of particular interest this year given the constant encroachments by Chinese military aircraft into Taiwan's air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The president is expected to say, "No reckless behavior and no compromise on sovereignty," in her speech, which is titled, "Seeking consensus among difference, uniting for safeguarding Taiwan."

Tsai was also set to honor the heroes who have made Taiwanese proud of their own country, including athletes who competed in the Olympic Games, and professionals such as medical workers and police officers who have kept citizens safe during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release issued earlier by the Presidential Office.

Tsai will also thank the global community for its friendship toward Taiwan. She will say that Taiwan's democracy will continue to make contributions to the world and "a virtuous cycle is being formed."

Challenges the country faces are certain to be talked about. Tsai will stress the country's determination to boost military preparedness and to maintain regional peace.

She will stress that there will be no reckless behavior and no compromise on sovereignty. She will also make a call for national unity, so future generations can enjoy their freedom.

A full text of the president's speech will be released by the Presidential Office after the speech.