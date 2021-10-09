AP Week in Pictures: Global

Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Frid... Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Oct. 1, 2021. In the hospital, patients, totalling 700, float around the halls like ghosts. Some say they aren't being fed enough. Doctors said hunger is part of the withdrawal process. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana)