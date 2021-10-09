Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Global

By Associated Press
2021/10/09 22:29
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain, Saturday Oct. 2, 2021. An erupting volcano on a Spanish island off northwest Africa...
Former Facebook employee Frances Haugen speaks during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Subcommittee on Consumer Protectio...
Drug users detained during a Taliban raid wait to be shaved after arriving at Avicenna Medical Hospital for Drug Treatment in Kabul, Afghanistan, Frid...
An aerial photo shows the closed beach after oil washed up on Huntington Beach, Calif., on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021. A major oil spill off the coast of So...
Spain's Ferran Torres, right, celebrates with teammates after scoring during the UEFA Nations League semifinal soccer match between Italy and Spain at...
Sofia cradles her 2-month-old baby, Abdul, as he undergoes treatment at the malnutrition ward of the Indira Gandhi Children's Hospital in Kabul, Afgha...
Elisabeth Deignan of Britain celebrates as she crosses the finish line to win the women's Paris Roubaix, a 116 kilometer (72 miles) one-day-race, at t...
Fumio Kishida, center, is applauded after being elected as Japan's prime minister at the parliament's lower house Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, in Tokyo. Kish...
A man carries a mannequin depicting Superman ahead of a no confidence vote against Romanian Prime Minister Florin Citu's government in Romania's parli...
Los Angeles Dodgers' Chris Taylor (3) celebrates with Cody Bellinger (35) after they both scored off of a home run hit by Taylor during the ninth inni...
With the U.S Capitol in the background, thousands of demonstrators march on Pennsylvania Avenue during the Women's March in Washington, Saturday, Oct....
A protester is removed from the runway during the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2022 ready-to-wear fashion show presented in Paris, Tuesday, Oct. 5, 202...
The sun rises over a forest as a plane passes by in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Oct. 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)
A woman, wrapped in a Brazilian national flag, chats slogans during a protest against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro calling for his impeachment o...
Aubrea Baker displays her wedding photo as she and her 7-month-old daughter Haylen visit one of her late husband's favorite fishing spots Saturday, Oc...
Colleagues pour champagne on Novaya Gazeta editor Dmitry Muratov at the Novaya Gazeta newspaper, in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 8, 2021. The 2021 Nob...
Baton bearer Britain's Kadeena Cox, who won two gold medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games, receives the baton from Britain's Queen Elizabeth II at ...
A Bonhams employee holds a painting called "Portrait of a Yoruba Lady" by Akinola Lasekan in front of a painting called "The willing & unwilling" by J...
Medical staff attend to COVID-19 patients in a mobile ICU unit, set up on the hospital grounds to cope with the high numbers of seriously ill people a...

OCT. 2 - 8, 2021

From an explosive volcanic eruption in Spain's Canary Islands, to emaciated, haunting drug users detained at a hospital by the Taliban in Afghanistan, to a skylit mobile ICU unit with COVID-19 patients in Bucharest, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/

Updated : 2021-10-10 00:34 GMT+08:00

