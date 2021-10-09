NHL Expanded Preseason Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Detroit 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Ottawa 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Florida 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Buffalo 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Boston 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Montreal 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Tampa Bay 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Toronto 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div N.Y. Islanders 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Washington 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Carolina 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Columbus 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 New Jersey 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Philadelphia 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Pittsburgh 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Nashville 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Colorado 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 St. Louis 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Dallas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Arizona 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Chicago 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Edmonton 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Anaheim 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Vegas 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 San Jose 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Los Angeles 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0 Calgary 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0-0-0 0-0-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Washington 5, Philadelphia 3

St. Louis 7, Columbus 3

Calgary 3, Winnipeg 1

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Buffalo, 3 p.m.

Carolina at Nashville, 4 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Florida, 6 p.m.

Dallas at Colorado, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Rangers vs. N.Y. Islanders at Webster Bank Arena, 7 p.m.

Ottawa at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 8 p.m.

Minnesota at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Edmonton at Vancouver, 9 p.m.

Anaheim at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

No games scheduled

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Vegas, 10 p.m.