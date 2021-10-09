NWSL Glance

All Times EDT
|W
|L
|T
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Portland
|12
|6
|2
|38
|31
|16
|Reign FC
|11
|7
|2
|35
|30
|19
|North Carolina
|9
|6
|5
|32
|26
|14
|Houston
|8
|7
|5
|29
|27
|25
|Chicago
|8
|7
|5
|29
|22
|24
|Orlando
|7
|6
|7
|28
|24
|24
|Washington
|7
|7
|6
|27
|21
|25
|Gotham FC
|6
|5
|8
|26
|20
|16
|Louisville
|4
|11
|5
|17
|16
|34
|Kansas City
|2
|12
|5
|11
|10
|30
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Washington at North Carolina ppd.
Gotham FC at Louisville ppd.
Orlando at Chicago ppd.
Houston at Kansas City ppd.
Reign FC at Portland ppd.
Washington 0, Gotham FC 0, tie
North Carolina 3, Louisville 1
Houston 3, Portland 2
Gotham FC at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Louisville at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
North Carolina at Houston, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Reign FC, 7 p.m.
Portland at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Houston at Kansas City, 8 p.m.
Orlando at Louisville, 7:30 p.m.
Kansas City at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Washington at Reign FC, 10 p.m.
Gotham FC at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Portland at Houston, 7 p.m.