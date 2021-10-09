Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

NFL Glance

By Associated Press
2021/10/09 22:00
NFL Glance

All Times EDT

AMERICAN CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 3 1 0 .750 134 44
Miami 1 3 0 .250 62 109
N.Y. Jets 1 3 0 .250 47 94
New England 1 3 0 .250 71 70
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 2 2 0 .500 95 111
Houston 1 3 0 .250 67 116
Indianapolis 1 3 0 .250 83 97
Jacksonville 0 4 0 .000 74 115
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 3 1 0 .750 105 92
Cincinnati 3 1 0 .750 92 75
Cleveland 3 1 0 .750 100 67
Pittsburgh 1 3 0 .250 67 93
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Denver 3 1 0 .750 83 49
L.A. Chargers 3 1 0 .750 95 74
Las Vegas 3 1 0 .750 104 100
Kansas City 2 2 0 .500 134 125
NATIONAL CONFERENCE East
W L T Pct PF PA
Dallas 3 1 0 .750 126 97
Washington 2 2 0 .500 101 122
N.Y. Giants 1 3 0 .250 83 95
Philadelphia 1 3 0 .250 94 106
South
W L T Pct PF PA
Carolina 3 1 0 .750 97 66
Tampa Bay 3 1 0 .750 122 105
New Orleans 2 2 0 .500 94 69
Atlanta 1 3 0 .250 78 128
North
W L T Pct PF PA
Green Bay 3 1 0 .750 95 100
Chicago 2 2 0 .500 64 91
Minnesota 1 3 0 .250 94 92
Detroit 0 4 0 .000 81 119
West
W L T Pct PF PA
Arizona 4 0 0 1.000 140 85
L.A. Rams 4 1 0 .800 141 116
San Francisco 2 2 0 .500 107 102
Seattle 2 3 0 .400 120 126

___

Thursday's Games

L.A. Rams 26, Seattle 17

Sunday's Games

N.Y. Jets vs Atlanta at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Denver at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Minnesota, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Cincinnati, 1 p.m.

Miami at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m.

New England at Houston, 1 p.m.

New Orleans at Washington, 1 p.m.

Philadelphia at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Tennessee at Jacksonville, 1 p.m.

Chicago at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m.

Cleveland at L.A. Chargers, 4:05 p.m.

N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:25 p.m.

San Francisco at Arizona, 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo at Kansas City, 8:20 p.m.

Monday's Games

Indianapolis at Baltimore, 8:15 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 14

Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 17

Miami vs Jacksonville at London, UK, 9:30 a.m.

Cincinnati at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Green Bay at Chicago, 1 p.m.

Houston at Indianapolis, 1 p.m.

Kansas City at Washington, 1 p.m.

L.A. Chargers at Baltimore, 1 p.m.

L.A. Rams at N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m.

Minnesota at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Cleveland, 4:05 p.m.

Dallas at New England, 4:25 p.m.

Las Vegas at Denver, 4:25 p.m.

Seattle at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.

Open: N.Y. Jets, Atlanta, New Orleans, San Francisco

Monday, Oct. 18

Buffalo at Tennessee, 8:15 p.m.

Updated : 2021-10-09 23:45 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day