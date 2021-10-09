Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 9, 2021

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (C);Saturday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (C);Sunday's Low Temp (C);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (KPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;30;25;A shower or two;30;25;SW;17;84%;82%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;39;30;Sunny and very warm;37;29;NNW;12;53%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;32;17;Sunny and very warm;33;17;NW;7;20%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;23;17;Mostly sunny;22;15;ENE;11;55%;25%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;16;5;Variable clouds;16;10;NW;7;84%;41%;2

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;8;3;Clouds and sun;9;3;SSE;5;77%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cool;16;7;Sunny, but cool;16;6;ESE;9;21%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;13;-4;Turning cloudy;10;1;NNE;9;73%;63%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;25;21;Humid with a t-storm;27;20;S;9;84%;59%;7

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;25;17;Humid with a t-storm;23;19;SSE;9;82%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;16;12;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;SW;22;64%;6%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;35;18;Sunny and very warm;36;19;NW;20;14%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;33;24;Partly sunny;33;23;SSW;11;62%;28%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;24;20;A p.m. t-storm;28;20;W;11;75%;80%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;32;26;Showers around;32;26;WSW;11;77%;83%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;21;15;Clouds and sun;21;14;SW;12;69%;46%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;17;12;Partly sunny, cool;18;6;NNW;17;36%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with showers;9;6;Rain;9;6;ESE;17;91%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;Brilliant sunshine;14;3;Abundant sunshine;13;3;S;11;65%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;19;9;A shower in the p.m.;20;10;SE;8;67%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;32;20;A t-storm around;31;19;SE;9;50%;55%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;14;4;Clouds and sun, cool;12;6;NNW;8;61%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;17;4;Partly sunny;15;9;NNW;5;80%;41%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cool;12;5;Warmer;17;6;ENE;16;49%;44%;3

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;15;6;A couple of showers;12;7;NNW;10;71%;70%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;18;12;A p.m. t-storm;19;15;E;17;77%;90%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;31;20;Clouds and sun;31;21;NE;9;31%;15%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, less humid;29;21;Abundant sunshine;30;22;WSW;9;70%;72%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;30;20;Sunny and beautiful;31;22;NNE;19;42%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;19;11;Pleasant and warmer;25;14;S;10;49%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;28;20;A stray thunderstorm;27;21;ENE;5;64%;56%;10

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;35;26;Cloudy, a t-storm;33;26;SW;10;76%;76%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;25;22;Sun and clouds, warm;27;22;SSW;16;63%;42%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;26;Afternoon showers;29;26;SW;14;81%;100%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;14;7;Variable cloudiness;12;8;SW;12;64%;56%;2

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds, humid;32;27;Partly sunny;31;27;WSW;11;77%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;33;21;Clouds and sun, warm;31;18;S;18;66%;59%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;30;22;A shower in spots;32;22;SE;19;60%;55%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;35;24;Hazy sun and warm;36;24;N;10;49%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;23;6;Clouds and sunshine;18;4;SW;9;40%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;34;26;Hazy and very warm;35;26;N;9;70%;40%;6

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;38;23;Sunny intervals;33;24;SE;8;55%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;17;8;Partly sunny;15;8;WNW;13;80%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;19;10;Decreasing clouds;14;4;NNW;10;32%;27%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;23;20;Breezy;23;19;E;31;81%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;29;23;Wind and rain;25;22;NNE;27;91%;96%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;31;18;Partly sunny, nice;31;14;SE;14;28%;21%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;31;22;Some sun, a t-storm;29;21;NNE;7;75%;76%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;13;10;A shower in the a.m.;12;9;SW;26;90%;61%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;30;25;Cloudy, a t-storm;32;26;SW;17;77%;71%;5

Hong Kong, China;Windy with downpours;29;26;Humid with rain;29;24;NE;20;83%;72%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy;30;24;Partly sunny, windy;30;24;ENE;33;53%;44%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;23;A p.m. t-storm;32;22;NNE;9;71%;84%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;34;21;Not as warm;28;19;NNW;17;48%;82%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;18;15;Rain and drizzle;18;14;NE;20;80%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hazy sunshine;33;26;An afternoon shower;34;25;NW;12;64%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;35;29;Partly sunny;33;29;NNE;11;65%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;27;13;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;ENE;12;53%;30%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;32;11;Sunny, not as warm;26;6;N;11;29%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;33;25;Mostly sunny, humid;33;24;WSW;17;62%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;28;18;A stray t-shower;28;18;S;8;75%;65%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;40;28;Remaining very warm;40;28;ESE;10;23%;3%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;14;0;Partly sunny;13;0;E;9;58%;15%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;A thunderstorm;32;26;ENE;18;63%;76%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;34;25;Low clouds breaking;33;25;NNW;11;61%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;34;26;A t-storm around;34;27;NE;6;71%;53%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;25;NNW;7;73%;57%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;15;4;An afternoon shower;16;4;N;11;62%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;29;25;Cloudy;29;26;SW;10;80%;63%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;17;15;Partly sunny;17;14;SSE;11;85%;19%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;Clouds and sun;25;16;NNW;9;68%;9%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;19;11;A morning shower;18;9;NNW;9;77%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;23;13;Sunny and nice;27;14;SE;8;44%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;27;22;Mostly sunny, nice;28;24;W;12;64%;11%;13

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;25;13;Periods of sun;24;12;NE;7;53%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;31;29;A morning shower;32;28;WSW;18;69%;92%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;32;25;Increasing clouds;33;26;NNE;5;69%;38%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;31;26;A stray a.m. t-storm;32;27;S;10;75%;68%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;25;9;Cooler;14;6;S;17;61%;76%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;24;13;A t-storm around;25;13;SE;9;55%;64%;9

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;29;24;A t-storm in spots;28;24;ESE;8;71%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;12;-2;Partly sunny;11;-2;S;7;76%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;31;25;Partly sunny, nice;31;25;SSE;13;68%;24%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;19;12;Partly sunny;20;15;E;20;66%;71%;8

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;19;13;Decreasing clouds;19;14;SSE;7;71%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;11;1;Partly sunny;12;0;W;9;69%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;32;26;A t-storm or two;32;26;SSE;7;81%;84%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;24;16;An afternoon shower;27;14;NE;13;60%;53%;12

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;20;16;A shower or two;19;17;NNE;26;84%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;30;16;Plenty of sunshine;31;15;WNW;11;45%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;13;2;Rain and drizzle;8;0;NNW;12;78%;78%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;30;22;Sunshine and warm;30;21;NE;9;57%;14%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;14;10;A couple of showers;12;5;SSW;12;79%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, mild;20;12;A shower in the a.m.;20;13;SE;13;87%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;29;24;A p.m. t-storm;28;23;ESE;10;80%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;30;24;A p.m. t-storm;30;24;NW;10;82%;77%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;32;25;Showers around;32;25;E;8;75%;70%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;19;6;Sunny intervals;18;9;N;9;71%;2%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;20;10;Mostly sunny;22;11;S;15;50%;6%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;26;SW;16;72%;56%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;32;25;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;25;ESE;15;77%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;33;21;A t-storm around;33;22;SSE;8;55%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of sun;13;1;Plenty of sun;12;1;SW;6;58%;9%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warm;26;19;Morning rain;20;7;WNW;10;81%;97%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;21;11;Downpours;20;12;SSE;13;71%;90%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;26;15;Nice with some sun;26;15;S;6;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;29;24;A shower in the a.m.;29;24;ESE;13;68%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;9;3;Partly sunny;6;2;NW;14;72%;9%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;12;6;Mostly sunny;13;3;SSW;9;65%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;21;18;Cloudy with showers;20;18;ESE;12;91%;97%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;38;23;Sunny and very warm;38;23;NNE;8;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;24;10;A passing shower;20;9;N;15;54%;55%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;12;9;Decreasing clouds;13;6;SSW;11;75%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;21;13;Mostly sunny;21;13;WNW;13;52%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;28;17;A t-storm or two;29;17;ENE;12;72%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;32;26;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;26;ESE;22;73%;66%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;24;18;A stray p.m. t-storm;25;18;WSW;7;97%;69%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in places;23;15;Clouds and sun, nice;23;14;NE;16;41%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;20;9;Mostly sunny;20;8;SW;11;55%;2%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;32;24;A t-storm around;32;24;N;11;69%;64%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;25;11;Periods of sun;27;13;ENE;7;46%;7%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;15;10;A couple of showers;13;7;SSE;9;68%;84%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;25;19;Rain and a t-storm;25;13;NNW;10;82%;84%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;30;24;Rain and drizzle;31;22;N;12;73%;95%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;33;27;A stray thunderstorm;32;27;SSW;13;69%;65%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;8;6;A little rain, cold;10;8;SE;17;96%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;31;25;Showers;29;25;ESE;22;81%;96%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;14;8;Mostly cloudy;12;8;SSW;15;77%;63%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;29;19;Showers around;25;14;S;23;70%;96%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;34;27;Windy and hot;35;26;E;28;55%;76%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;13;10;A shower in the a.m.;13;8;SSW;17;81%;57%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Showers, some heavy;12;7;Cool with some sun;13;5;SE;10;51%;16%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;14;7;Partly sunny;16;7;NE;9;67%;27%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;21;11;Sunny;19;11;S;9;35%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;30;22;Sunny and pleasant;28;22;NNE;12;57%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;23;15;Rain;23;15;ESE;6;67%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;25;20;A morning shower;26;22;S;10;71%;41%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with showers;19;16;A shower in the p.m.;20;17;SSE;13;84%;64%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;26;20;Partly sunny;25;20;NNW;6;65%;31%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;24;18;A passing shower;23;15;NW;19;68%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;1;-9;Sunny, not as cold;5;-10;E;11;58%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;12;9;A couple of showers;13;6;NNE;10;50%;71%;3

Vienna, Austria;Some sun;14;4;Partly sunny;13;6;NW;7;52%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with high clouds;35;24;A t-storm around;35;24;E;6;70%;68%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;13;-2;Mostly sunny;12;0;S;8;75%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Plenty of sun;14;1;Mostly sunny;12;0;ESE;12;65%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;15;11;Mostly sunny;15;9;NNE;17;70%;5%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;33;25;Clearing, a shower;33;26;SW;6;74%;56%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;18;7;Plenty of sunshine;18;8;NE;4;45%;3%;4

