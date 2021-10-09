Alexa
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

By Associated Press
2021/10/09 20:00
Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Saturday, October 9, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Saturday's Weather Condition;Saturday's High Temp (F);Saturday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Weather Condition;Sunday's High Temp (F);Sunday's Low Temp (F);Sunday's Wind Direction;Sunday's Wind Speed (MPH);Sunday's Humidity (%);Sunday's Chance of Precip. (%);Sunday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray a.m. t-storm;85;77;A shower or two;85;76;SW;11;84%;82%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;102;85;Sunny and very warm;99;83;NNW;8;53%;0%;7

Aleppo, Syria;Plenty of sunshine;90;63;Sunny and very warm;91;62;NW;4;20%;0%;5

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, nice;73;62;Mostly sunny;72;59;ENE;7;55%;25%;4

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Mostly sunny;61;42;Variable clouds;61;50;NW;4;84%;41%;2

Anchorage, United States;A morning shower;46;38;Clouds and sun;47;38;SSE;3;77%;37%;1

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny, cool;60;44;Sunny, but cool;60;43;ESE;6;21%;0%;4

Astana, Kazakhstan;Plenty of sunshine;55;24;Turning cloudy;51;33;NNE;6;73%;63%;2

Asuncion, Paraguay;Rain and a t-storm;78;71;Humid with a t-storm;81;69;S;6;84%;59%;7

Athens, Greece;A shower and t-storm;77;63;Humid with a t-storm;73;66;SSE;5;82%;80%;2

Auckland, New Zealand;Winds subsiding;61;54;Partly sunny, breezy;64;53;SW;14;64%;6%;8

Baghdad, Iraq;Plenty of sun;96;64;Sunny and very warm;97;65;NW;12;14%;0%;5

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;High clouds;92;75;Partly sunny;92;74;SSW;7;62%;28%;11

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;75;68;A p.m. t-storm;83;68;W;7;75%;80%;5

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray thunderstorm;90;79;Showers around;89;79;WSW;7;77%;83%;4

Barcelona, Spain;A shower in the p.m.;69;59;Clouds and sun;70;56;SW;8;69%;46%;2

Beijing, China;Rain and drizzle;63;54;Partly sunny, cool;64;43;NNW;10;36%;0%;4

Belgrade, Serbia;Cold with showers;48;43;Rain;48;43;ESE;10;91%;94%;1

Berlin, Germany;Brilliant sunshine;56;38;Abundant sunshine;56;37;S;7;65%;0%;2

Bogota, Colombia;A t-storm around;66;48;A shower in the p.m.;68;49;SE;5;67%;66%;13

Brasilia, Brazil;Sun and some clouds;90;67;A t-storm around;87;67;SE;6;50%;55%;12

Bratislava, Slovakia;Partly sunny;57;39;Clouds and sun, cool;53;43;NNW;5;61%;44%;1

Brussels, Belgium;Decreasing clouds;63;39;Partly sunny;59;49;NNW;3;80%;41%;2

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy and cool;54;41;Warmer;62;42;ENE;10;49%;44%;3

Budapest, Hungary;More sun than clouds;58;43;A couple of showers;53;45;NNW;6;71%;70%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;65;54;A p.m. t-storm;67;60;E;10;77%;90%;8

Bujumbura, Burundi;Becoming cloudy;88;68;Clouds and sun;88;70;NE;6;31%;15%;13

Busan, South Korea;Sunshine, less humid;84;70;Abundant sunshine;85;71;WSW;6;70%;72%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunny and pleasant;86;67;Sunny and beautiful;89;71;NNE;12;42%;0%;6

Cape Town, South Africa;Some sun, a shower;66;51;Pleasant and warmer;77;57;S;6;49%;0%;5

Caracas, Venezuela;A stray thunderstorm;83;68;A stray thunderstorm;81;69;ENE;3;64%;56%;10

Chennai, India;A couple of t-storms;95;79;Cloudy, a t-storm;92;79;SW;6;76%;76%;4

Chicago, United States;Clouds and sun, warm;77;71;Sun and clouds, warm;81;71;SSW;10;63%;42%;3

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray a.m. t-storm;87;79;Afternoon showers;84;78;SW;9;81%;100%;9

Copenhagen, Denmark;Partly sunny;57;45;Variable cloudiness;54;46;SW;8;64%;56%;2

Dakar, Senegal;High clouds, humid;89;81;Partly sunny;89;80;WSW;7;77%;2%;9

Dallas, United States;Sunny and very warm;91;70;Clouds and sun, warm;88;64;S;11;66%;59%;5

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Breezy in the p.m.;87;71;A shower in spots;90;72;SE;12;60%;55%;13

Delhi, India;Hazy sun and hot;95;75;Hazy sun and warm;97;75;N;6;49%;0%;6

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;74;42;Clouds and sunshine;65;40;SW;6;40%;2%;4

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A t-storm around;94;80;Hazy and very warm;95;79;N;5;70%;40%;6

Dili, East Timor;Turning cloudy, warm;100;74;Sunny intervals;91;74;SE;5;55%;44%;9

Dublin, Ireland;A couple of showers;62;46;Partly sunny;58;46;WNW;8;80%;16%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Partly sunny;66;49;Decreasing clouds;58;40;NNW;6;32%;27%;2

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Clouds and sun;74;67;Breezy;73;67;E;19;81%;25%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;A couple of showers;85;74;Wind and rain;78;72;NNE;17;91%;96%;2

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;88;65;Partly sunny, nice;88;58;SE;9;28%;21%;13

Havana, Cuba;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;Some sun, a t-storm;85;70;NNE;4;75%;76%;7

Helsinki, Finland;A couple of showers;55;50;A shower in the a.m.;53;47;SW;16;90%;61%;1

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A t-storm or two;87;78;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;78;SW;10;77%;71%;5

Hong Kong, China;Windy with downpours;84;78;Humid with rain;84;75;NE;12;83%;72%;2

Honolulu, United States;Windy;86;75;Partly sunny, windy;86;76;ENE;21;53%;44%;8

Hyderabad, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;74;A p.m. t-storm;89;71;NNE;6;71%;84%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Sunshine;93;70;Not as warm;82;65;NNW;10;48%;82%;4

Istanbul, Turkey;A few showers;65;59;Rain and drizzle;65;58;NE;13;80%;65%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;Hazy sunshine;91;78;An afternoon shower;93;78;NW;7;64%;66%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;95;84;Partly sunny;92;84;NNE;7;65%;0%;8

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;80;55;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;ENE;7;53%;30%;11

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and very warm;89;52;Sunny, not as warm;79;44;N;7;29%;1%;5

Karachi, Pakistan;Mostly sunny, humid;91;77;Mostly sunny, humid;91;76;WSW;11;62%;0%;7

Kathmandu, Nepal;An afternoon shower;82;65;A stray t-shower;82;64;S;5;75%;65%;6

Khartoum, Sudan;Mostly sunny, warm;105;83;Remaining very warm;104;82;ESE;6;23%;3%;9

Kiev, Ukraine;Clouds and sun;57;33;Partly sunny;56;31;E;6;58%;15%;3

Kingston, Jamaica;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;79;A thunderstorm;89;78;ENE;11;63%;76%;7

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;94;76;Low clouds breaking;91;77;NNW;7;61%;55%;4

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;94;80;A t-storm around;93;80;NE;4;71%;53%;7

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Partly sunny;96;78;A t-storm in spots;92;77;NNW;5;73%;57%;10

La Paz, Bolivia;A shower or two;59;39;An afternoon shower;62;39;N;7;62%;65%;15

Lagos, Nigeria;Inc. clouds;85;77;Cloudy;84;78;SW;6;80%;63%;6

Lima, Peru;Clouds and sun;63;58;Partly sunny;62;58;SSE;7;85%;19%;12

Lisbon, Portugal;Clouds and sun, nice;79;58;Clouds and sun;77;61;NNW;6;68%;9%;4

London, United Kingdom;Partial sunshine;66;51;A morning shower;65;48;NNW;6;77%;44%;1

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, cool;73;56;Sunny and nice;80;57;SE;5;44%;2%;5

Luanda, Angola;Clearing;81;72;Mostly sunny, nice;82;74;W;7;64%;11%;13

Madrid, Spain;Nice with sunshine;77;55;Periods of sun;75;53;NE;4;53%;8%;3

Male, Maldives;Clouds and sun;89;83;A morning shower;89;83;WSW;11;69%;92%;11

Manaus, Brazil;Partly sunny, nice;90;78;Increasing clouds;92;78;NNE;3;69%;38%;12

Manila, Philippines;Cloudy, a t-storm;87;79;A stray a.m. t-storm;89;81;S;6;75%;68%;8

Melbourne, Australia;Winds subsiding;77;48;Cooler;58;44;S;11;61%;76%;8

Mexico City, Mexico;A t-storm around;76;55;A t-storm around;77;56;SE;6;55%;64%;9

Miami, United States;Humid with a t-storm;84;74;A t-storm in spots;83;75;ESE;5;71%;73%;7

Minsk, Belarus;Mostly sunny;54;29;Partly sunny;53;28;S;4;76%;14%;2

Mogadishu, Somalia;Partial sunshine;87;77;Partly sunny, nice;88;77;SSE;8;68%;24%;12

Montevideo, Uruguay;Partly sunny;66;53;Partly sunny;69;59;E;12;66%;71%;8

Montreal, Canada;Increasing clouds;67;55;Decreasing clouds;66;57;SSE;5;71%;44%;2

Moscow, Russia;Increasing clouds;53;33;Partly sunny;53;31;W;6;69%;0%;2

Mumbai, India;A p.m. thunderstorm;90;79;A t-storm or two;89;79;SSE;4;81%;84%;8

Nairobi, Kenya;Mostly cloudy;75;60;An afternoon shower;80;58;NE;8;60%;53%;12

New York, United States;Breezy in the p.m.;68;61;A shower or two;66;62;NNE;16;84%;75%;1

Nicosia, Cyprus;Sunny and pleasant;87;61;Plenty of sunshine;88;59;WNW;7;45%;0%;5

Novosibirsk, Russia;Breezy this morning;55;36;Rain and drizzle;46;32;NNW;8;78%;78%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Turning cloudy;85;71;Sunshine and warm;86;70;NE;6;57%;14%;5

Oslo, Norway;Cloudy;57;50;A couple of showers;54;40;SSW;7;79%;74%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Mostly cloudy, mild;67;54;A shower in the a.m.;67;55;SE;8;87%;68%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A morning shower;85;75;A p.m. t-storm;83;73;ESE;6;80%;82%;5

Panama City, Panama;A t-storm or two;86;75;A p.m. t-storm;85;75;NW;6;82%;77%;8

Paramaribo, Suriname;Partly sunny;90;76;Showers around;90;76;E;5;75%;70%;7

Paris, France;Mostly sunny;67;43;Sunny intervals;64;47;N;6;71%;2%;2

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny;68;50;Mostly sunny;72;52;S;9;50%;6%;9

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm around;89;79;A stray p.m. t-storm;89;79;SW;10;72%;56%;7

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Rain, a thunderstorm;89;77;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;77;ESE;9;77%;100%;4

Port-au-prince, Haiti;A t-storm around;92;70;A t-storm around;91;72;SSE;5;55%;64%;8

Prague, Czech Republic;Plenty of sun;55;33;Plenty of sun;53;34;SW;3;58%;9%;3

Pyongyang, North Korea;Clearing and warm;79;65;Morning rain;68;44;WNW;6;81%;97%;2

Quito, Ecuador;Downpours;70;52;Downpours;69;53;SSE;8;71%;90%;13

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly sunny;79;58;Nice with some sun;79;59;S;4;73%;0%;5

Recife, Brazil;Showers around;85;76;A shower in the a.m.;84;75;ESE;8;68%;66%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain and drizzle;49;38;Partly sunny;43;36;NW;8;72%;9%;1

Riga, Latvia;Partly sunny;53;42;Mostly sunny;56;37;SSW;6;65%;1%;2

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A couple of showers;70;64;Cloudy with showers;68;65;ESE;8;91%;97%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very warm;101;74;Sunny and very warm;101;73;NNE;5;10%;0%;7

Rome, Italy;A passing shower;75;51;A passing shower;69;49;N;9;54%;55%;4

Saint Petersburg, Russia;A thick cloud cover;53;49;Decreasing clouds;55;44;SSW;7;75%;16%;1

San Francisco, United States;Clearing;70;56;Mostly sunny;70;56;WNW;8;52%;2%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;A couple of t-storms;82;63;A t-storm or two;83;63;ENE;7;72%;83%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Breezy with a shower;89;78;A stray p.m. t-storm;87;78;ESE;14;73%;66%;8

San Salvador, El Salvador;Showers around;76;65;A stray p.m. t-storm;77;65;WSW;5;97%;69%;9

Sana'a, Yemen;A shower in places;74;60;Clouds and sun, nice;73;57;NE;10;41%;6%;9

Santiago, Chile;Mostly sunny;68;48;Mostly sunny;69;47;SW;7;55%;2%;9

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A t-storm around;89;75;A t-storm around;89;75;N;7;69%;64%;8

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;76;51;Periods of sun;81;56;ENE;4;46%;7%;3

Seattle, United States;Cloudy;58;49;A couple of showers;56;44;SSE;6;68%;84%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;77;67;Rain and a t-storm;77;55;NNW;6;82%;84%;3

Shanghai, China;Cloudy and very warm;86;75;Rain and drizzle;88;72;N;8;73%;95%;4

Singapore, Singapore;Warm with some sun;91;80;A stray thunderstorm;89;80;SSW;8;69%;65%;12

Sofia, Bulgaria;Rain and drizzle;46;43;A little rain, cold;50;46;SE;10;96%;86%;1

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A couple of showers;88;76;Showers;85;78;ESE;14;81%;96%;4

Stockholm, Sweden;Cloudy;58;47;Mostly cloudy;54;46;SSW;9;77%;63%;1

Sydney, Australia;Sunshine and warmer;85;66;Showers around;77;57;S;14;70%;96%;8

Taipei City, Taiwan;Windy;93;80;Windy and hot;95;79;E;17;55%;76%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;A couple of showers;55;49;A shower in the a.m.;55;46;SSW;11;81%;57%;1

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Showers, some heavy;53;44;Cool with some sun;55;41;SE;6;51%;16%;4

Tbilisi, Georgia;An afternoon shower;57;45;Partly sunny;60;45;NE;6;67%;27%;4

Tehran, Iran;Partly sunny;69;52;Sunny;66;53;S;6;35%;3%;5

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunny and nice;85;72;Sunny and pleasant;83;72;NNE;8;57%;0%;5

Tirana, Albania;A shower and t-storm;74;59;Rain;74;59;ESE;4;67%;94%;1

Tokyo, Japan;A p.m. shower or two;76;68;A morning shower;79;72;S;6;71%;41%;5

Toronto, Canada;Cloudy with showers;66;61;A shower in the p.m.;67;62;SSE;8;84%;64%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Clouds and sun;79;67;Partly sunny;77;68;NNW;4;65%;31%;5

Tunis, Tunisia;Partly sunny;76;64;A passing shower;73;59;NW;12;68%;55%;3

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;A little p.m. snow;34;17;Sunny, not as cold;41;14;E;7;58%;1%;3

Vancouver, Canada;Cloudy, p.m. rain;53;49;A couple of showers;56;43;NNE;6;50%;71%;3

Vienna, Austria;Some sun;57;39;Partly sunny;56;43;NW;4;52%;44%;1

Vientiane, Laos;Hot with high clouds;96;76;A t-storm around;95;75;E;4;70%;68%;4

Vilnius, Lithuania;Mostly sunny;56;29;Mostly sunny;54;32;S;5;75%;2%;2

Warsaw, Poland;Plenty of sun;56;33;Mostly sunny;53;32;ESE;8;65%;0%;3

Wellington, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;59;52;Mostly sunny;58;49;NNE;11;70%;5%;7

Yangon, Myanmar;A shower or two;91;77;Clearing, a shower;91;79;SW;4;74%;56%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Mostly sunny;64;44;Plenty of sunshine;65;46;NE;2;45%;3%;4

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-10-09 21:29 GMT+08:00

