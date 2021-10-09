Alexa
Taiwan receives 2nd batch of AZ shots donated by Lithuania

Shipment of more than 235 thousand AZ jabs arrives in Taoyuan Saturday night

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/09 20:36
Cargo plane carrying AZ vaccines donated by Lithuania arrives in Taoyuan. 

Cargo plane carrying AZ vaccines donated by Lithuania arrives in Taoyuan.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The second batch of AstraZeneca (AZ) COVID-19 vaccines donated by Lithuania to Taiwan, has arrived at Taoyuan International Airport.

The cargo plane carrying the shipment of 235,900 shots landed in Taoyuan on Saturday (Oct. 9) at 8:03 p.m., CNA reported.

A previous batch of 20,000 AZ jabs was donated to Taiwan on July 31. The Central Epidemic Command Center said that 46,000 of the vaccines will expire on October 31, while the rest will expire on November 30. The vaccines will be doled out immediately after inspections are completed.
