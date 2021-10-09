India, Denmark broaden green transition cooperation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, greets his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen upon her arrival at the Indian presidential palace in New ... Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, greets his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen upon her arrival at the Indian presidential palace in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen talk before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, Ind... Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, with his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen talk before their delegation level meeting in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg offer tributes at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to the Indian independence leade... Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg offer tributes at Rajghat, the memorial dedicated to the Indian independence leader, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021. (AP Photo)

NEW DELHI (AP) — The leaders of India and Denmark on Saturday signed agreements to intensify their cooperation in fighting climate change, ahead of a major climate change conference to be held this month.

The agreements focus on the management of aquifers and groundwater resources for India's population of 1.4 billion people, as well as setting up a center to promote the use of natural refrigerants in tropical climates.

The three-day visit of Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen marked the first head of state or government to visit New Delhi after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What we see is a very ambitious Indian government, really wanting to take a great responsibility when it comes to the green transition in India and in the world,” Frederiksen told reporters.

Talks on renewable energy and climate action between the Danish leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi come as world leaders prepare for the Glasgow climate change conference, or COP26, starting later this month.

Modi said the two countries “will also cooperate in areas like smart water resource management and efficient supply chains.”

The two countries had announced a “Green Strategic partnership” last year envisaging cooperation in developing offshore wind and renewable energy, capacity building and technology transfer.

Bilateral trade in goods and services between India and Denmark crossed $3.58 billion in 2020.