Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. World

AP PHOTOS: After more than 19 months, Milan clubs to reopen

By ALBERTO PEZZALI , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/09 14:59
Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, looks at a neon sign inside Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who created "V...
Davide Volonte', manager and director of the Rocket Club stands at the empty venue, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Manager Davide Volonte’ recall...
Massimiliano Ruffolo, owner of the Rocket Club sits next to a neon sign inside the empty venue, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 month...
Davide Volonte', left, and Massimiliano Ruffolo work in the Room 2 of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after t...
Italian DJ Richey V, whose real name is Francesco Orcese, sits on a couch at the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who create...
Outside view of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Rocket Club has been a centerpiece for the indie, underground, and techno sce...
Davide Volonte', manager and director of Rocket Club, stands in his office in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Volonte' recalls the surreal atmosphere...
Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, poses inside Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who created "Void" which brie...
Francesco Orcese, known as Richey V, left, Massimiliano Ruffolo, owner of the Rocket Club, center, and Davide Volonte' stand next to a neon sign insid...
Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, checks a console at the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after th...
General view of the empty Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan’s club scene after...
General view of the empty Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan’s club scene after...
Davide Volonte', left, and Massimiliano Ruffolo work in the Room 2 of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after t...
General view of the empty Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan’s club scene after...
Glasses remain stacked upside down at the Rocket Club in Milan, northern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shu...

Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, looks at a neon sign inside Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who created "V...

Davide Volonte', manager and director of the Rocket Club stands at the empty venue, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Manager Davide Volonte’ recall...

Massimiliano Ruffolo, owner of the Rocket Club sits next to a neon sign inside the empty venue, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 month...

Davide Volonte', left, and Massimiliano Ruffolo work in the Room 2 of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after t...

Italian DJ Richey V, whose real name is Francesco Orcese, sits on a couch at the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who create...

Outside view of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. The Rocket Club has been a centerpiece for the indie, underground, and techno sce...

Davide Volonte', manager and director of Rocket Club, stands in his office in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Volonte' recalls the surreal atmosphere...

Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, poses inside Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. Richey V, who created "Void" which brie...

Francesco Orcese, known as Richey V, left, Massimiliano Ruffolo, owner of the Rocket Club, center, and Davide Volonte' stand next to a neon sign insid...

Italian Dj Richey V, real name Francesco Orcese, checks a console at the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after th...

General view of the empty Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan’s club scene after...

General view of the empty Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan’s club scene after...

Davide Volonte', left, and Massimiliano Ruffolo work in the Room 2 of the Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after t...

General view of the empty Rocket Club, in Milan, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shut down Milan’s club scene after...

Glasses remain stacked upside down at the Rocket Club in Milan, northern Italy, Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, more than 19 months after the government shu...

MILAN (AP) — With Italy’s vaccination campaign now advanced, the government has finally given the green light for night clubs to reopen next week. It’s been a long wait.

Glasses remain stacked upside down at Milan’s Rocket Club, more than 19 months after the city’s club scene was shut down following detection — just an hour away — of the first local transmission of coronavirus in the West.

The Rocket Club was a centerpiece for the indie, underground and techno scene in Italy’s financial and fashion capital since 2003, moving to its present location in the Navigli canal district in 2013.

But music has not resonated through the cavernous hall since Feb. 22, 2020.

Manager Davide Volonte recalls the surreal mood — as the first masked clients appeared — of the last night before the shutdown order came into effect. It was two days after the first Italy’s first COVID-19 patient was diagnosed in the Lombardy town of Codogno, within Milan’s commuter belt.

At the time, most club owners were convinced the shutdown would just last some weeks. ‘’Everything was new and it was the same situation for everyone,’’ Volonte said, recalling a sense of confusion more than worry.

But even when Italy’s lockdown eased in the summer of 2020, night clubs remained mostly closed and have yet to reopen — unlike restaurants, cinemas and theaters. Only clubs with outdoor spaces have been allowed to function as cocktail bars, but not for dancing.

Rocket Club owner Massimiliano Ruffolo reopened the Rocket Bar opposite for the summer of 2020. But when another lockdown came at the end of the summer, he sold the bar.

“Void” is perhaps the most famous techno club in the region. Created by DJ Richey V, whose real name is Francesco Orcese, it was briefly Milan’s unmissable Thursday night meeting point.

Orcese said the early days of closure, which led into a regional then national lockdown within weeks, at first seemed a holiday from his busy calendar. Depression set in as the summer of 2020 turned to fall, and there was no sign nightlife would return. He filled his hours reading books, watching films, working out and writing and producing his own music.

Orcese said he moved ’’from anguish and depression to actual rage, feeling like an inmate who doesn’t know his release date.” Alternating lockdowns and curfews ’’completely killed the night,″ he said.

As of Monday, venues can open at 50% capacity indoors, and 75% in the open air.

___

Follow AP's pandemic coverage at https://apnews.com/hub/coronavirus-pandemic

___

Updated : 2021-10-09 16:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent