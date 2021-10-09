Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan envoy to Argentina holds National Day reception

Representative Tsao Li-chieh lauds Taiwan as 'Asian model of democracy'

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/09 15:27
Taiwan envoy to Argentina hosts National Day event. (Facebook, Taipei Commercial and Cultural Office in Argentina photo)

Taiwan envoy to Argentina hosts National Day event. (Facebook, Taipei Commercial and Cultural Office in Argentina photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s envoy to Argentina, Tsao Li-chieh (曹立傑), on Thursday (Oct. 7) held a National Day event at the Taipei Commercial and Cultural Office in Buenos Aires, inviting leaders of the local Taiwanese community.

Tsao said in a speech that after arriving in Argentina in July, he met many new leaders and representatives and gotten to know the overseas Taiwanese community better, CNA reported.

He said that to overcome diplomatic challenges, it is sometimes necessary to rely on non-governmental entities, adding that Taiwan is united to lead the nation forward. Local Taiwanese communities in Argentina have expressed their support for the government and are willing to work together for Taiwan, Tsao said.

The representative pointed out that Taiwan’s performance in the fight against the pandemic is well-known to Argentinians. The country's media covered the low number of COVID cases in Taiwan last year and also highlighted Taiwan’s public health policies and semi-lockdowns, which enabled the East Asian nation to gain control of the epidemic, CNA cited him as saying.

Tsao said that Chinese military aircraft have frequently intruded into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone, adding Taiwanese will not succumb to military pressure. He also praised the country as “a model of Asian democracy.”
Taiwan
National Day
Argentina
democracy
overseas Taiwanese
Taiwan-Argentina relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
2021/10/08 20:39
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
2021/10/08 16:43
Tony Abbott urges Australia to 'do everything it can' to support Taiwan
Tony Abbott urges Australia to 'do everything it can' to support Taiwan
2021/10/08 15:50
Japan Chamber of Commerce supports Taiwan’s CPTPP bid
Japan Chamber of Commerce supports Taiwan’s CPTPP bid
2021/10/08 14:12
US Senator urges Biden to clarify ‘Taiwan Agreement’ statement
US Senator urges Biden to clarify ‘Taiwan Agreement’ statement
2021/10/08 13:50

Updated : 2021-10-09 16:52 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent