Taiwan reports 1 COVID death, 3 imported cases, 1 local case

Deceased COVID victim was 70-year old woman, 846 people have died to date from virus in Taiwan

By Liam Gibson, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/09 14:55
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Saturday (Oct. 9) reported one new local COVID-19 case, three imported cases, and one death.

The local case was a four-year old girl. The five people the girl came in contact with, four of whom were family members, have already been traced and identified.

As for the three imported cases, one was male and two were female, with two arriving from the U.S. and one from Myanmar. The one death was a 70-year-old woman.

Taiwan has so far reported 16,287 confirmed cases of COVID-19, while a total of 846 people have succumbed to the disease.
Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC)

Updated : 2021-10-09 15:22 GMT+08:00

