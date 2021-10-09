Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Belize urges global community to safeguard Taiwan Strait peace

Belizean foreign ministry expresses solidarity with Taiwan in tweet

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/10/09 13:57
Taiwan and Belize flags. (Ambergris Today image)

Taiwan and Belize flags. (Ambergris Today image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Belize Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (Oct. 9) expressed its support for Taiwan, calling on the international community to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Belizean foreign ministry tweeted, “Belize calls on the international community to ensure peace and security in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region.” It also beseeched nations to do all it can to ensure the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, adding that “Belize stands in solidarity with Taiwan.”

Since Belize established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1989, bilateral ties have been extensive and stable for 32 years. It has always made sure to support Taiwan's participation in international organizations, CNA reported.

In his speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister John Briceno said that Belize has benefited a lot from its partnership with Taiwan. He urged the U.N. and its agencies to include Taiwan in international organizations.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Taiwan has assisted Belize in improving its pandemic prevention capabilities by donating personal protective equipment, COVID testing kits, respirators, oxygen generators, and other equipment. The two countries cooperate in the fields of economy, legal assistance, education, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructural development, and aviation services.
Taiwan
Belize
Taiwan-Belize relations
Belize foreign ministry

RELATED ARTICLES

Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
Chinese leader to comment on eve of Taiwan’s Double Ten National Day
2021/10/08 20:39
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
2021/10/08 16:43
Tony Abbott urges Australia to 'do everything it can' to support Taiwan
Tony Abbott urges Australia to 'do everything it can' to support Taiwan
2021/10/08 15:50
Japan Chamber of Commerce supports Taiwan’s CPTPP bid
Japan Chamber of Commerce supports Taiwan’s CPTPP bid
2021/10/08 14:12
US Senator Rubio urges Biden to clarify ‘Taiwan Agreement’ statement
US Senator Rubio urges Biden to clarify ‘Taiwan Agreement’ statement
2021/10/08 13:50

Updated : 2021-10-09 14:33 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
‘Anti-Square Dancing Device’ Goes Viral in China
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
US soldiers stationed in Taiwan for at least 1 year
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
4 US, UK, Japanese carriers patrolled north of Taiwan over weekend
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan to raise monthly minimum wage to NT$25,250
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan considers loosening entry ban on migrant workers
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
Taiwan Air Force releases defiant video after Chinese incursions
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
China's mouthpiece calls for airstrikes to kill US 'invaders' in Taiwan
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Japan sees military balance shifting away from Taiwan in China’s favor
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
Taiwan's Delta-positive pilot likely contracted virus in Singapore
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent
American Institute in Taiwan chairman calls Chinese threat real and imminent