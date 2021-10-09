Belize urges global community to safeguard Taiwan Strait peace

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Belize Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday (Oct. 9) expressed its support for Taiwan, calling on the international community to maintain peace in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Belizean foreign ministry tweeted, “Belize calls on the international community to ensure peace and security in the Taiwan Strait and Indo-Pacific region.” It also beseeched nations to do all it can to ensure the peaceful resolution of cross-strait issues, adding that “Belize stands in solidarity with Taiwan.”

Since Belize established diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1989, bilateral ties have been extensive and stable for 32 years. It has always made sure to support Taiwan's participation in international organizations, CNA reported.

In his speech at the General Debate of the UN General Assembly in September, Prime Minister John Briceno said that Belize has benefited a lot from its partnership with Taiwan. He urged the U.N. and its agencies to include Taiwan in international organizations.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Taiwan has assisted Belize in improving its pandemic prevention capabilities by donating personal protective equipment, COVID testing kits, respirators, oxygen generators, and other equipment. The two countries cooperate in the fields of economy, legal assistance, education, agriculture, healthcare, infrastructural development, and aviation services.