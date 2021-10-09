Alexa
No. 5 Cincinnati routs Temple for 23rd straight home victory

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/10/09 10:36
CINCINNATI (AP) — Desmond Ridder threw for 259 yards and three touchdowns and No. 5 Cincinnati routed Temple 52-3 on Friday night for its 23rd straight home victory.

Jerome Ford ran for a career-high 149 yards and two scores to help the Bearcats (5-0, 1-0 American) avoid a letdown after their big victory at Notre Dame last week.

The home streak is the second-longest in the country, behind Clemson at 31. Temple is the last team to beat the Bearcats at Nippert Stadium, edging them 35-24 in 2017.

Temple (3-3, 1-1) has played Cincinnati tough in recent years with the previous three meetings decided by a combined 20 points, including a 15-13 victory by the Bearcats in the last meeting in 2019.

The Owls’ only points came on a career-long 55-yard field goal by freshman Rory Bell.

Updated : 2021-10-09 12:23 GMT+08:00

